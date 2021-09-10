We Remember Sept. 11, 2001 - Through The Eyes Of Our Readers

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following content was submitted by Eagle readers and highlights a sampling of their memories from Sept. 11, 2001:

Glenn & Mamie Dickerson

Webb

In the early hours of 9/11, my husband and I were on our way to the airport in Anchorage, Alaska to catch a flight home following and 11-day land/boat/train excursion celebrating his retirement, when we heard on the taxi radio that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. Little did we know that it was a passenger plane.

After arriving at the airport, checking our luggage and securing our boarding passes, an announcement was made that the airport was closed. What now? We retrieved our luggage and were able to get seating on a bus from our travel agency back to our hotel. After a long wait, we were instructed to return to the rooms we occupied the night before.

With everyone having two large bags each, the elevator refused to budge. We assumed it was over loaded; however, as we pondered what to do, the bellhop opened the door and we were instructed to evacuate the building – going as far from it as possible.