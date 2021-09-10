We Remember Sept. 11, 2001 - Through The Eyes Of Our Readers

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following content was submitted by Eagle readers and highlights a sampling of their memories from Sept. 11, 2001:
Glenn & Mamie Dickerson
Webb
In the early hours of 9/11, my husband and I were on our way to the airport in Anchorage, Alaska to catch a flight home following and 11-day land/boat/train excursion celebrating his retirement, when we heard on the taxi radio that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. Little did we know that it was a passenger plane.
After arriving at the airport, checking our luggage and securing our boarding passes, an announcement was made that the airport was closed. What now? We retrieved our luggage and were able to get seating on a bus from our travel agency back to our hotel. After a long wait, we were instructed to return to the rooms we occupied the night before.
With everyone having two large bags each, the elevator refused to budge. We assumed it was over loaded; however, as we pondered what to do, the bellhop opened the door and we were instructed to evacuate the building – going as far from it as possible.
Not until years later did we learn that an approaching plane had radioed – and confirmed – that it was hijacked. The assumption was that it would hit the highest building in Anchorage – our hotel. The plane was diverted to the Yukon, and we finally made it back to our rooms, stranded for an additional five days. The noise of the fighter jets landing and taking off from Elmendorf AFB was a welcome sound to our ears.
Timothy Bedsole
Slocomb
On 9/11, I was serving as an Army chaplain at Fort Benning in the 36th Engineer Group. What started as a normal day radically changed my life for the next 17 years.
Working in Sightseeing Road Chapel, I was called into a room with soldiers glued to a TV. I thought they were watching a new Hollywood disaster movie. I realized it was live TV when a second plane hit, and I knew instantly this was intentional. With that I turned to the soldiers and said this means war.
My emotions rushed over me as I thought of what was ahead. My first inclination was for my family’s safety. I called my wife and found she was already picking up the children from school. Later that day my commander echoed my thoughts in words as he told the staff and commanders to go home, hug their families, and come back prepared for conflict. We had no enemy identified, but we knew our mission.
That day was a mixed rush of emotions. Pride, a measured anger, and determination came to the forefront. Knowing what war brings does not bring an instant rush to strike back. That decision would come from “higher pay grades.” I can only speak for one soldier – a deep indescribable feeling of a burden emulating from my soul that day. Knowing the future uncertainty and the inevitability of involvement for the military and their families gave way to watching the heroic first responders that day. All deserve remembering.
Richard Wilson
Wicksburg
Around 1 a.m. (12 Sept 2001), I was awakened by a phone call in my apartment near Yongsan Army Base in Seoul, South Korea. It was my wife in Atlanta, (13 hours behind Korea) telling me that two planes had hit the Twin Trade Towers.
I turned the TV and saw pictures of the impacts. Thousands of things were running thru my head: what had happened, what else was going to happen, safety of my family in Georgia, possible ways to get back to them?
I was a DA civilian assigned to US Eighth Army G4 Ammunition on Yongsan Army Post. I walked the 1.5 miles to the only gate open for north post. It took almost an hour to get through the gate and then to my office. The next few hours were a mixture of unknown, confusion and what-if scenarios. Slowly the confusion/rumors cleared and we could provide required support for the US troops in Korea.
Courtney Blumthal
Dothan
I went to my second grade classroom as I would on any other normal week day. I’m sure we did all the normal things: say the Pledge of Allegiance; go over a Bible story; probably did some math and phonics, too. But I remember it coming to a halt and being led into the small teacher’s lounge where students older than me watched the TV in terror.
I remember seeing teachers try to hide their tears as we watched people jump from the towers to escape the flames. I remember being confused and yet, sad. I was only 7 and nothing I saw made any sense to me. Soon we were lined back up and led back to our classroom where I don’t really remember doing any other actual school work that day — although I could be wrong — but I do remember a lot of red, white, and blue paint and construction paper.
I think what I remember even more than 9/11 is the unashamed presence of patriotism that followed. You saw the American flag everywhere — they were sticking out of car windows, hung from people’s front porch, and flag poles were popping up in everyone’s front yards. People wore patriotic clothing.
I even remember a man selling CDs outside of Lowe’s with one song on it — God Bless the USA. My sisters and I listened to that CD on repeat for weeks. As a nation, we flew our American flags with pride, and I would love nothing more than to see our nation unashamed of the American flag again.
Linda Kennedy
Dothan
I grew up in New York state and moved to Dothan in 1997. I had quite a Yankee accent and had endured all the Yankee jokes, par for the course. That morning I arrived to work as usual at 8. The bosses always had the TV on so we stood there watching the news in utter shock as the events of that day unfolded.
Being a New Yorker, this hit me hard! My heart went out to all my fellow New Yorkers and Americans. The one thing that really resounded with me that day was all the people helping others, total strangers, in whatever way they could. This tragedy united us all as people, especially as Americans. I am, and forever will be proud to say that I am a New Yorker and an American. We must always strive to be the nation we were on that day.
J. Christopher Murphy
Dothan
I was the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Birmingham district, covering Alabama & Mississippi. I was scheduled to be in New York City on 9-12-2001, as a detail leader protecting a visiting head-of-state for the United Nations.
On 9-11-2001, my boss was in Washington, D.C., leaving me in charge of the Birmingham office. As I walked into our office, my agents met me. Since I used my commute time as prayer time, I didn’t listen to the radio. When told a plane had hit the tower, I thought: small plane/accident. Then we saw the second plane hit. I called everyone to my office, said we’re under attack, and I led a prayer. At that moment, separation of church and state wasn’t on our minds.
I then sent the administrative staff home and instructed the agents to put on their ballistic vests, get the machine guns, and take turns patrolling the building. We were a federal agency in a bank building, potentially making us a double target.
I spent the rest of the day receiving classified briefings on the encrypted telephone, collaborating with other federal and state law enforcement, and making some stressful decisions. When the second tower fell, No. 7 World Trade Center fell, too. The NYNY Secret Service office was housed there – 24 hours later, I would have reported there on 9-12-2001.
Kathy Haygood
Dothan
Weather-wise, it was an absolutely glorious day in Washington — a Tuesday, after a tiring and difficult work weekend out-of-town. Briefly, it was a normal day at my office in downtown Washington close to the White House. Then, word began to trickle in of something going on, with nobody knowing the truth of it.
We heard the Pentagon had been bombed, and from friends, I heard that people were running toward uptown Manhattan from downtown and running out of the White House. Time dragged on, and then suddenly we were all leaving to go home.
Shortly before we left, a friend, who was to take the subway home to Maryland, and I, who was to drive my car to Virginia, prayed. As part of her prayer, she said, “Lord, if this is our last day on earth, we know we’ll be with You.” Unknown to us was that she would shortly be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and die approximately a year later. As we left, I truly did not know if I would live or die.
The gift of that prayer remains bright in my memory, as does the uncertainty, the worse-even-than-ever traffic gridlock made better for me by a garage attendant’s holding traffic so I could get to an alley to head in the right direction, and the time spent that afternoon with a dear friend whose husband had died. In the midst of all that was going on, the sun shone on; and the day was exceptionally beautiful.
Dawn K. Wrinn
Ooltewah, TN
I was working at the City of Dothan in the Planning Department and remember seeing the second tower get hit while the first tower was falling. I have since retired but recall the subdued atmosphere in the city’s administration building after that terrible action and knew the world was changing.
Carl Hess
Ozark
I was a contract instructor pilot at Fort Rucker. The flight commander was finishing his flight briefing for 11 instructors and 22 students when the phone in the back of the room rang. The instructor who had answered the phone said, “That was Mr. Hess’ wife, letting us know they are reporting terrorist suicide bombers have flown commercial airplanes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon and all buildings are burning.”
As we left the room to begin the first training period, one student asked what it meant. Recalling the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor attack (yes, I remember it), I replied, “It means life in America has been changed forever.”
Jerry Parrish
Dothan
I was attending a business conference in Birmingham on that fateful day. My wife had accompanied me and was staying in a motel nearby. During the conference, an individual opened the door and said a plane had flown into the WTC towers. Didn’t draw much attention at the time until he came back a short time later and said a second plane had just flown into them.
While we were looking around the room at each other wondering what was going on, the director came in and said for everyone to go home and turn the TV on; a terrible tragedy was unfolding. I called my wife at the motel and told her I was on my way. We sat and watched TV in disbelief as things unfolded.
I remember we both began to cry and I had the worst ‘sunken’ feeling of my life. We called our son in Dothan and told him we loved him and to pray for the safety of our country. Don’t think we slept any that night. We drove home the next day and the rest is history. I will never forget the feeling I had on 9/11 in a little motel room in Birmingham. Don’t ever want to feel it again!
Jim Smith
Dothan
September 11, 2001 started as a typical day for any metropolitan police department. Shortly after the first plane struck the World Trade Center, law enforcement was notified by the FAA of the incident and the circumstances suggested a possible terror attack.
As a senior police official, I took the call and in disbelief turned on the TV and a stunned group of senior police officials watched as the second aircraft struck the World Trade Center. At that moment, no doubt existed that a terror attack had occurred. Dozens of anxious government officials called wanting to know what to do. Non-essential personnel in many government buildings were sent home and some businesses closed.
On-duty officers made their presence known at government buildings and the recall of off-duty personnel was begun to handle the volume of calls from the public and businesses. Officers began checking critical infrastructure such as water wells, electrical substations, government structures and the like. Panic gasoline and food buying occurred and was the subject of many calls for service to prevent disorderly persons disrupting business operations.
Perhaps the more pervasive emotion from experienced police officers “who had seen it all,” or so they thought, was disbelief and the stunned reality that the unthinkable had happened, followed by the unsettling thought “could this happen here?”
Bobby Hamil
Headland
I am a retired FBI agent, now residing in my hometown of Headland. I spent 25 years with the bureau before retiring in 2008. One of the most memorable events during my career occurred on September 11, 2001.
I was sitting in my boss’ office just before 9 a.m. that day talking Alabama-Ole Miss football (our respective alma maters) when we were interrupted and told to turn on the TV. The first plane had just hit the Twin Towers. While stunned and wondering if a tragic accident or not, we saw the second plane hit. No more thoughts of it being an accident. Our day and the days ahead were about to take on an unprecedented focus.
Recording and running fingerprints were one of the FBI’s CJIS Division’s (where we were assigned) primary responsibilities. As such, we were tasked with assembling and deploying teams of skilled analysts to the three disaster sites to assist in processing fingerprints of the victims. Since many were known to be military personnel, we were hopeful of “hits” to provide closure for their families. We also hoped that some responsible for these terrorist acts would have records in either NCIC or the FBI’s terrorist tracking databases.
I travelled with the team to the Pentagon. However, en route, we were notified that all victims from that attack were being transported to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, home of the military’s disaster recovery site. We quickly changed our route. When we arrived at Dover, the first body bags were being unloaded, ever so delicately. It would have been a real emotional event, were everyone not so focused on the work to be done. Thinking back, it still causes stomach pains. The staff at Dover was an assemblage of professionals from the military, federal government and the private sector.
The process was to first examine for identification – name, rank, branch of service. Some victims were easily identified. Others, not so. The work was challenging in the efforts to identify from even the most unrecognizable remains.
One memorable event was while working with a technician, he removed a college class ring from a victim and asked me if I had any idea of the victim’s age. It was a University of Texas class ring, dated 1975, the same year that I graduated from college. I still shudder thinking of that moment.
After the fingerprint processing, all clothing and jewelry were removed, again ever so delicately and respectful, and preserved. A staff of dental professionals from the public and private sector also conducted examinations for any possible identification assistance. At conclusion of the forensic exams, the remains of the victims were prepared for return to their loved ones.
The last act was to drape each casket with an American flag before transport. The entire process was probably the most impressive display of national patriotism I have ever witnessed. I’m getting teary eyed just typing this and it happened 20 years ago.
Christopher K. Richardson
Dothan
In response to the 9-11 terrorist attacks, I joined the 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) of the Alabama Army National Guard. My enlistment date is 9-15-2001. My swearing-in ceremony was in front of a live feed of Ground Zero where the buildings were still smoldering. I wanted to go to Afghanistan, and did so in 2002-2003.
Since that time, I have continued to serve in the Alabama Army National Guard and was recently selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel. I love my country, my state and my community and am not afraid to say that I am proud to be an American!
Thomas (Tom) and Sandra Boyle
Dothan
Like many people, my wife and I watched the planes hit the Twin Towers that morning while having breakfast together at home.
Throughout the day we all watched as the attack took its toll. The towers fell, the Pentagon was attacked and a plane, United Flight 93, that went down in Pennsylvania.
We went to our jobs that morning. It was only later that afternoon when one of my brothers called from New Jersey to tell me that my step-sister, Coleen Fraser, was a passenger on the plane that went down in Pennsylvania that we personally felt the impact of the attack on America.
Both of us had jobs affected directly. My wife, a registered nurse (now retired), went to work with American Red Cross Blood Services where already a lot of people were lined up to donate blood.
I was the full time supervisory staff administrator at the Army Reserve (Battalion) Headquarters with responsibility over the full-time staff, military and civilian, including those of several units and detachments.
Here’s a remembrance of Coleen from a book about United Flight 93 passengers…
“Coleen was headed to Reno, Nevada, for a grant writing seminar. Two months earlier she had been elected vice chairwoman of the New Jersey Developmental Disabilities Council.
“Born with rickets, a nutritional deficiency that can cause deformity of the bones, Colleen underwent numerous surgeries and stood only four feet six inches tall.
“When she gave speeches, sometimes she stood on a box at the podium, ensuring that her feisty voice became loudly heard as an advocate for the disabled.
“She served as executive director of the Progressive Center for Independent Living in Ewing Township, New Jersey.
*“Among the Heroes” “United Flight 93 and the Passengers and Crew who Fought Back” by Jere Longman
Jennifer Salgado
Jennifer Salgado (nee D’Anna) is a 1995 Geneva High School graduate. She moved to Alabama when at age 10 before returning to Jersey City when she was 19. On Sept. 11, 2001, Jennifer was working across the Hudson River from the World Trade Center. Here are Jennifer’s memories of that horrific day.
In 2001, I was around three years into my current life in New Jersey working as the main receptionist for CNBC. I worked the morning shift, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and went to college at nights, finishing my degree in communication.
September 11th was like any other day. I woke up, got ready, and caught the bus to Fort Lee, N.J. from my apartment in west New York. Once at work, I settled in, greeted anchors and guests, manned phone lines, and read textbook passages during show lulls.
Then, everything changed. Our head of security, Ted, who was taking a smoke break on our balcony overlooking the Hudson River when the first plane hit, came rushing down the stairs muttering that something was wrong. It was a bright, clear, sunny day. Visibility was perfect. There was no way a plane could’ve hit the towers accidentally.
It was no accident, as we would soon find out, and the rest of the day was a blur.
I called my roommate Sharon, who, instead of going to work that day, watched everything unfold from our tiny kitchen window. On the rare occasion I could step away from my desk, I’d go to the balcony to see things in real time. Everything was out of place—even from across the river, you could see that nothing was right, traffic was stopped, sirens blaring, and many were standing beside their cars, mouths agape at what they were seeing.
Somewhere in all the chaos, my mother, running errands back in Hartford, called. I can’t recall exactly what she said because in my head, the REM tune “It’s the End of the World” was playing on repeat. It was that surreal.
I never made it home that day. Busses stopped running. Roads were closed. However, Sharon took a 5-hour trip to get me in her car (a trip that would normally take 20 minutes). The way to our apartment was cordoned off, so we stayed with mutual friends. We made it home the next day to starving cats and a full voicemail box.
Everyone I know from Geneva County had called to check on me—teachers, friends, parents of friends. It took me several hours to call them back and let them know I was shaken, but fine.
I know I had it easy that day. I was more of a spectator than an actual participant. We lost regular guests at work, guests who would come in and joke with me on a near-weekly basis. We lost casual friends who worked at the WTC, including the singer of a band we had just seen recently.
My aunt who worked at the towers ran down flights of stairs without her belongings. My best friend couldn’t get home from her job in the city, so she had to find family friends to stay with. People I know walked across the bridges, silent, like zombies, to escape and return home.
I would eventually return to work, though nothing was the same. Armed guards stood under bridges and tunnels. Random security checks were performed. Staff did not return to New York City for months. The world had changed.
I know it’s been 20 years since this happened. I can mark it in life events – the purchase of my house (still around 30 minutes from NYC), my marriage, the birth of my three children. In many ways, though, it seems like yesterday. I’ve had two decades to get used to the new skyline and it still doesn’t look “right” to me; my eyes inevitably move to the place where the Twin Towers should’ve been, and will always be, in my mind.