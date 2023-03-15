The Westgate Tennis Center will host the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Level 6 Spring Clay Courts tournament on March 25-26.

This intermediate level tournament is open to boys and girls ages 12 to 18 who want to gain experience in tournament play. Players from anywhere in the country are welcome to compete.

Singles and doubles divisions make up the tournament. The singles format is a 16-player Compass Draw. All matches will play best of three tiebreaker sets with a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of the third set. The doubles division will be an 8-team Single Elimination Draw. It is an 8-game set with a set tiebreak at 8-all, ad-scoring.

The two formats allow participants to play throughout the entire weekend no matter what their win-loss record is.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. For more information, contact the Westgate Tennis Center at 334-615-3790