Five years ago, Gayla White's world was turned upside down after a former employer accused her of stealing from the business. Now, she finally got the justice she'd been seeking.

"I'm ecstatic but numb because it's been going on for so long," White said. "It's been five years and for the last two years I've been dealing with the lawsuit. It's been a while and I don't think it's really set in yet."

The long legal battle came to an end on Tuesday after a Houston County jury awarded White $500,000 in damages from her former employer Eddie Donaldson.

In 2018, Donaldson, owner of Windmill Station, a wedding venue in Dothan, filed charges with the Dothan Police Department, accusing White of stealing event deposits while she worked there. In July of that year, White was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property.

A grand jury indicted White on the theft charges in January 2019 and her attorney at the time entered in a not guilty plea on her behalf. After several delays the case went to trial in April 2021, and the jury found her not guilty.

Shortly after the acquittal, White and her lawyer, Steve McGowan, filed a civil lawsuit against Donaldson, accusing him of defamation, slander, and libel.

"This went way beyond her feelings being hurt," McGowan said. "This was damaging to her personality and her right to privacy."

When she first filed the lawsuit, White was unaware about how tough civil lawsuits can be to win.

"I was worried from the moment I filed it and I didn't realize how hard this case was going to be to win because nobody told me until after the fact," White said.

At the beginning, she sued Donaldson for a total of $4 million. She sought $1 million for legal expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering, and $3 million in punitive damages.

In the end, she walked away with a $500,000 judgment, but no amount of money can make up for the pain she suffered over the last half of decade.

"Justice can never be served when you lose five years of your life," White said. "It was so hard mentally and physically; it really ages you. So, there is no amount of money you can put on there and say, 'Hey, I'm going to give her half a million dollars and everything is going to be all right.' I'm never going to be whole again."

The last five years of White's life have been a whirlwind. Before her arrest, White had been active in the community. She served on the Dothan City Schools board and was a candidate for school board chairman. She was also an appointed member of the Dothan Planning Commission.

After she was charged, she served out her term with the planning commission but elected to not be re-appointed, resigned from her position on the board of directors with the non-profit group Wiregrass 2-1-1, and was let go from the new job she got after leaving Donaldson.

Since filing the civil suit two years ago, things have seemed to be trending in a more positive direction, as she got a job as a paralegal and has been enjoying the work.

Although she can't get five years of her life back, White believes a piece of her has returned.

"This gives me something to get my life together and back on track," White said.

Both McGowan and White credited the juries in both cases for listening to her story and ruling in her favor.

"It's going to kind of vindicate her a little bit with two juries going against it," McGowan said of the accusation.

As White continues to tell her story, she hopes people understand that anyone can accuse you of anything.

"All it takes is one false allegation for your world to turn upside down," White said. "Despite being a member of this community who has been very active for over 30 years, none of that counted when that false allegation came. Remember that our justice system is supposed to be 'You're innocent until proven guilty.' You're not guilty just because someone filed charges against you."