FORT NOVOSEL — Command Sgt. Maj. James Wilson was bid farewell and Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk Coley welcomed during a formal military Change of Responsibility Ceremony held on Howze Field here Friday morning

“A change of responsibility is a military tradition that signifies the departure of the senior noncommissioned officer from a leadership position and the welcoming of a new NCO to assume those responsibilities,” said U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel Commander Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry.

A military unit’s colors are the symbolic foundation and core of a unit and the command sergeant major, as senior noncommissioned officer and principal advisor to the commander, is the custodian of the colors.

Having served in the capacity of USAACE and Fort Novosel Command Sergeant Major for more than two years, Wilson is retiring from the Army after 31 years of military service.

Inbound Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley is being reassigned from the position of USAACE and Fort Novosel Training Sergeant Major.

“For me, as with most commanders, Changes of Responsibility are bitter-sweet,” said McCurry to the crowd of active-duty soldiers, veterans, family and friends filling the stands and soldiers in the field standing by their respective unit colors at parade rest.

“It’s bitter to say goodbye to a colleague, a friend, a battle buddy, your confidant, someone for whom you have a tremendous amount of respect and confidence in his ability to get things right the first time," McCurry said. “For me, Command Sgt. Maj. Wilson is that soldier. He has had a distinguished career leading and taking care of soldiers.

“I often talk about the sacred trust that the Army aviation shares with the soldiers on the ground,” McCurry said, adding that Wilson exemplifies commitment to that sacred trust. “He is a dedicated, hardworking professional whose counsel is always spot on. He is clearly a mentor to many by example alone. He is equally adept in speaking to privates or four-star generals. His caring for soldiers and families knows no bounds and he is the standard bearer for our branch."

Wilson “always stands for what is right,” McCurry said. “He leaves a lasting legacy of excellence. He is a friend for life.”

McCurry said welcoming Coley and his family to the leadership team is the “sweet part” of Friday’s ceremony. “Where the Army leaves a massive void, it provides new leadership and that is true today,” he said, calling Coley “uniquely qualified to serve.”

Coley's military education includes the Basic Airborne School, Jumpmaster Course, Master Jumpmaster Course, Air Assault School, Combat Lifesaver Course, Air Movement Officers Course, Automated Air Load Planners Course, Equal Opportunity Leaders Course, Primary Leadership Development Course, Basis Noncommissioned Officers Course, Advanced Noncommissioned Officers Course and he is a Class 62 graduate of the United States Sergeants Major Academy.

Coley has also completed all levels of the Pre-Command Courses and the executive level “How the Army Runs Course.”

“The army is a team sport where anyone can be successful if they play their position and play for everyone on the team,” Coley said. “And not just play for themselves.”