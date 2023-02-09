United Way Worldwide has declared Feb. 11 as National 2-1-1 Day by recognizing the powerful resource that local 2-1-1 call centers are to connecting residents to crucial health and social services throughout the year. 2-1-1 is a free, confidential referral and information service that connects people from all communities and of all ages, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The 2-1-1 program is available by phone, text, chat, and web. Reaching out to 2-1-1 connects you to a community resource specialist who can help you find services and resources that are available to you locally and provide critical services that can improve and save lives.

For 15 years, Wiregrass 2-1-1 has been bringing people and services together for seven counties in Southeast Alabama. Collaborate, inform and connect the Wiregrass to build a stronger community is what Wiregrass 2-1-1 does. Over 392,000 referrals have been provided to programs that help people living right here in our local communities.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 has moved to 2358 Columbia Highway, in front of the Houston County Road and Bridge Complex in Dothan. To kick off National 2-1-1 Day, a ribbon cutting will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. for the new facility.

"We hope the community will come out and join us," Wiregrass 2-1-1 Executive Director David Duke said. Wiregrass 2-1-1 also plans to raise $10,000 by the end of the day on Feb. 10 to help ensure they will be here another 15 years. To help reach that goal, Tim and Linda Duke --brother and sister-in-law of the Wiregrass 2-1-1 Director -- are matching dollar for dollar on all donations up to a total giving of $5,000.

Celebrate with Wiregrass 2-1-1 by supporting the program financially and help reach the goal of $10,000, Duke said. "You can donate by texting “211Day” to 53-555 or visit www.Wiregrass211.com. 100% of all contributions go directly to support Wiregrass 2-1-1."