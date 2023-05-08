If you ever wanted to learn more about a variety of monuments and memorials around Houston County, you will soon have that opportunity.

“This project goes beyond scholarship and academia,” Dr. Marty Olliff, the director of Wiregrass Archives and history professor at Troy University’s Dothan campus, said. “It’s a public history project, and I think it’s got some immediate applications for tourism as well as general civic knowledge within Houston County.”

During a regular Monday meeting, Olliff gave a presentation to the Houston County Commission and went over a project he’s been working on which highlights several monuments and memorials throughout the county.

The idea for the project came together in 2019 after Olliff was invited to participate in a proof-of-concept working group with two other historical organizations in the state.

“The proof-of-concept was about capturing historical memory and commemoratives at the local level and throughout the state,” Olliff said.

As a result, Olliff did a survey of monuments and memorials in the area and assembled a database of nearly 200 commemoratives located throughout Houston County.

Several types of commemoratives including buildings, historical markers, a variety of different monuments, parks, roadways, murals, historical districts, and plaques, were discovered during Olliff’s survey. From there, Olliff dug up more information about each type of commemorative.

“I’ve captured local information, the year these things were erected, the responsible party, who or what is commemorated, and photographs for each one of these markers and memorials.” Olliff said.

Olliff and his working group of colleagues are presently putting their findings together in order to create an academic publication for the Alabama Review.

Once the project is complete, the database will be available online for the general public to view.

In other action Monday, the county commission:

— Proclaimed May as Foster Care Month.

— Proclaimed May 7-13 as National Correctional Officers Week.

— Proclaimed May 14-20 as National Police Week.

— Proclaimed May 15-21 as National Salvation Army Week.

— Authorized resolution and approved sub-recipient agreement to expand ARPA funds for the Town of Rehoboth’s infrastructure project.

— Approved bank qualified general obligation debt with SmartBank to purchase three garbage trucks and one bulldozer, approved accompanying budget agreement, and authorized chairman to execute financing documents.

— Approved a one-time exemption of debt payment prohibition for the Houston County EMS Association regarding Cottonwood Volunteer Rescue.

— Approved the Vehicle Use Policy for Houston County.

— Awarded bid for Hot Plant Mix to lowest bidder meeting specs (MidSouth Paving).

— Approved a request for Chairman to negotiate the agreement to obtain professional services with Poly Inc. for design of a regional strategic stockpile warehouse.