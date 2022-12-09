Wiregrass district attorneys hosts 14th Law Enforcement Conference

OZARK - About 150 Wiregrass-area law enforcement officers took part in an all-day professional development training session here Friday.

The 14th Annual Law Enforcement Conference was held at the Ozark Civic Center.

“When we first came up with the idea 14 years ago, our purpose was to provide law enforcement agencies in our respective circuits with professional development training, at no cost to the law enforcement agencies and close to home,” said Kirke Adams, district attorney for Alabama's 33rd Judicial Circuit serving Dale and Geneva counties.

Trends in social media “apps,” the Alabama Peer Support Program, and criminal law from a judge’s point of view were the topics addressed during the conference hosted by Adams, Coffee and Pike counties District Attorney Tom Anderson, Houston and Henry counties District Attorney Pat Jones, and Barbour and Bullock counties District Attorney Ben Reeves.

Keynote speakers during this year’s conference were Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey, Dr. Timothy Faulk, retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation, officer Heath Carpenter, 33rd Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Bill Filmore, and Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Chris McCool.

“This conference provides a great opportunity for law officers to keep current on the constantly changing criminal environment,” Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward said.

Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers echoed that comment, saying that he appreciated the district attorneys providing the training at no cost to the law officers and so close to home. “It is definitely beneficial and very appreciated,” he said.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall stopped by the conference to thank the law officers for their service. “We always appreciate when the attorney general comes,” Adams said. “He is so supportive of law enforcement. He gave them a pep talk, reassured them that he is here to support them, and told them that he understands what they are going through in this day and age.

“The attorney general has been in the courtroom, so his support means a lot to the prosecutors who are here.

“A unique aspect of this law enforcement conference is that all the participating district attorney’s offices come together to put this on for law enforcers,” Adams said. “All the participating district attorney’s offices cover the cost involved so it’s an opportunity for smaller municipalities to receive professional training at no cost to them."

Marshall said, “The Wiregrass Law Enforcement Conference is unique in the state and represents positive, proactive efforts to train local enforcement. No doubt, communities will be better served as a result of the training that is taking place today. I am pleased to have been invited and thank law enforcement for all their work to keep communities safe.”

“It's important for us that our law enforcers and prosecutors are receiving training in what the current reality out there is,” Adams said. “And we very much appreciate the City of Ozark for letting us use the civic center because it is perfect for what we are doing here.”