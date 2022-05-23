Wiregrass farmers markets welcome customers for the summer season

As summer rolls into town, so do the annual farmers markets held around the Wiregrass each year. Two of the most popular markets in the Wiregrass are the Poplar Head Farmers' Market in Dothan, and the Enterprise Farmers' Market.

The Enterprise market is open year-round to guests and visitors who are in search of local produce. The market hours are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. weekly.

Peak season for the market is typically April through the end of August, according to Kay Kirkland, special projects coordinator.

“The busiest days for us are Saturdays with over 20 vendors during our summer peak season,” said market manager Birgit Briggs.

The Enterprise market recently held its annual “Peak Season Kickoff Party” with over 20 produce vendors in attendance, along with craft or art vendors. According to Kirkland, about 1,100 people attended at the event to celebrate the new season starting and the farmers.

Briggs says there are typically 28 produce and arts/craft vendors a week during the peak season. There will be around 14 produce vendors at the market this summer, including four produce vendors that are new to the Enterprise market.

Some other vendors that will be at the Enterprise market this year include “Nani’s Soap Factory,” “9 Star Wood Works,” “Happi Harvest,” “Land’s Honey Bee Company,” “Undeniably Handmade Pottery,” and more.

The Poplar Head Farmers' Market is also open for the summer season in downtown Dothan every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon until July 30 at 601 North Foster St.

“For opening weekend May 14th, the market had a large crowd, and we are hoping to be able to keep that steady foot traffic for the summer,” said Donna Balzaratti, market manager.

The market typically hosts around 20 vendors a week with majority being fresh produce vendors as well as around seven to eight arts and craft vendors at the market a week.

According to Balzaratti, the Saturdays in June usually have the most vendors at one time.

With inflation causing prices to surge across the country, some vendors are finding it harder to maintain a level of profitability due to increasing production costs. However, one vendor has said that will not affect its product prices.

“Despite the inflation going on, I don’t feel like I should pass on the new production costs onto my customers, therefore my prices for this summer will remain the same as they have been for years,” said Mary Throckmorton of Throckmorton’s Table.

Throckmorton’s Table sells homemade jams, jellies, salsa, chow chow, and more, including the popular Cajun garlic pickles and the pepper jellies. All of the products sold are “homemade, using local ingredients,” according to Throckmorton.

3D Farms, owned and operated by Jared and Leslie Dozier have been selling at the Poplar Head market for four years. They have been in business for five years operating in Abbeville and specializing in fresh produce.

“I am very optimistic for this summer season and would like to see more people eat fresh produce instead of a lot of processed food,” Jared Dozier said.

3D farms sells locally-grown fresh produce such as green beans, squash, potatoes, okra, tomatoes, white peas, and more. One of their favorite items, creamed corn, will be available at their market booth in June.

Mt. Moriah Farms is another family-owned business from Ozark. They have been in business since 2012 selling goat milk soap and other products from their local sources.

“I am definitely looking forward to the new permanent structure that the market will be getting soon,” said Mia Scott, the farm manager. “A building draws more attention naturally but will also give vendors a sense of stability with being indoors and hopefully encourage more people to come out.”

Mt. Moriah also sells facial toners, lotions, sugar scrubs, face creams, lip balm, and candles.

To see a list of other farmers markets open this summer, go online to the farmer’s authority website at fma.alabama.gov.