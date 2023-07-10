The Wiregrass Honor Flight project is giving veterans an opportunity to visit war memorials in Washington D.C., later this year.

“Out of everybody I’ve talked to, at least one person has been to the on the honor flight,” Travis Parker, the organizer of the Wiregrass Honor Flight, said. “Everyone has said it was one of the best days of their life, right up there with the birth of their kids and marriage.”

During a regular meeting of the Houston County Commission Monday, Parker spoke to commissioners about the logistics of the flight and what more the organization needs to make it a reality.

The flight, which is recognized by the National Honor Flight Network, will fly Vietnam era veterans to Washington D.C. free of charge to see memorials built in their honor.

Each veteran has a chaperone who will accompany them on the trip. The chaperone must pay a $700 fee to go on the flight.

Around a dozen chaperones have already signed up to accompany veterans and Parker hopes to bring the number up to 50 before the first flight.

“I need more guardians,” Parker said. “They get as much if not more out of the trip than the veterans because it is such a special occasion.”

The Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 when six pilots came together and flew 12 veterans to Washington D.C. to see the World War II monument. As the flight grew in popularity, it eventually spread to the Wiregrass region in 2009, and the original Wiregrass Honor Flight was born.

“They flew over 400 World War II veterans on five flights in two years,” Parker said. “Eventually, they added Korean veterans and Vietnam era veterans.”

The first flight is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11. Once the inaugural flight is complete, Parker hopes to have three flights each year afterward as over 40,000 veterans are on the waiting list for a flight.

“We want to get something set up where we can have two to three flights forever,” Parker said. “Once we run out of Vietnam veterans, we’ll have the Middle Eastern war veterans, and we’re always going to have small conflicts around the world.”

Currently, the organization is looking for sponsors to help cover costs since veterans are going for free.

“We’re going to different groups to talk to them about donations,” Parker said. “It costs about $700 to send a veteran and you can also pay for multiple veterans at one time.”

On Sept. 7-11, the organization will host a variety of events including a U.S.O show, a Christian concert, and a 9/11 ceremony honoring first responders. The events will take place at National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds with the goal is to collect donations and honor veterans who may not be able to go on the flight.

“For the ones that don’t go to D.C., we’re bringing the Vietnam Wall here,” Parker said. “We’re also bringing a Revolutionary War replica of George Washington’s war tent, a Civil War surgeon tent, and a Vietnam War tent.”

Students in the area will also have the chance to be involved in the festivities as the group will hold a school day on Friday, Sept. 8, to educate children on the Vietnam War.

“This will be a mini history lesson,” Parker said. “We’re trying to educate people on the Vietnam War because most of the schoolteachers and students weren’t even born when Vietnam was going on.”

Houston County Commissioner Tracy Adams said he will help Parker get in contact with as many area schools as possible.

“We’ll support you 100% with getting our kids involved,” Adams said.

Houston County chairman Brandon Shoupe praised Parker for the job he’s been doing with the organization.

“I commend you for leading this organization,” Shoupe said. “It’s going to be neat to see the wall here because I’m sure a lot of us have relatives on that wall.”

For more information about the Wiregrass Honor Flight, call 334-494-7846 or visit www.wiregrass-honor-flight.yolasite.com.

