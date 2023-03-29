The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale on Friday, April 14, through Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

A wide variety of plants including vegetables, herbs, trees, annuals, perennials, shrubs, bulbs, ground covers, and house plants will be available. Master gardeners will also be on hand to provide knowledgeable information.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit local community gardens in the Wiregrass. Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted.

For more information, contact Sara Jo Adams at 334-618-9825 or sara.adams295@gmail.com