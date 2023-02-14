The Wiregrass Museum of Art is now offering sensory kits to visitors who want to explore all of what the museum has to offer by using tactile and auditory aids.

"WMA draws thousands of visitors to downtown Dothan each year, and we work to make each visit to the museum as welcoming and accessible to as many people as possible,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, WMA’s executive director and curator. “These sensory kits are one part of our larger work to ensure that the visitor experience at the museum engages wide-ranging and diverse audiences, from toddlers to seniors."

Included in the kit are children's sunglasses, noise-canceling headphones, a variety of small handheld fidget toys, an activity book, and crayons. These kits are available at the museum's front desk to check out free of charge and can be used to help create a quiet and calm atmosphere for children.

More information about the WMA and its programs can be found at www.wiregrassmuseum.org