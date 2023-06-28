The Wiregrass is expected to be in the Fourth of July spirit this year as several family-friendly events will be going on throughout the weekend.

June 30:

Fort Novosel Freedom Fest

Fort Novosel will hold its annual Freedom Fest from 4-9 p.m. at its festival fairgrounds.

The event will feature food, activities, fireworks, and musical guests. Tag Team, known for the hit "Whoomp (There it Is)", will headline the event. Other musical guests include Sleepy Head, Rock Mob, and Hunter Clark.

Those wishing to attend freedom fest must enter and leave through the same gate. Visitors passes will be waived between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Great American Weekend

Bama Slam will once again host the Great American Weekend. Activities will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Bama Slam in New Brockton.

Festivities include multiple concerts at the saloon, a slam warrior competition, a party in the waterpark, fireworks, and much more. The event will last through Tuesday, July 4. Additional information can be found on www.bamaslamsaloon.com.

Red, White, & Boom

The town of Rehobeth's 4th annual Red, White, & Boom event takes place at Rehobeth High School from 5-9 p.m.

The event will have food, vendors, and inflatables to keep you entertained before the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Prior to the fireworks, musician Blane Rudd will perform at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about this event, visit the Red, White, & Boom Facebook page.

July 1:

Fireworks at the Fairgrounds

The National Peanut Festival will host Fireworks at the Fairgrounds. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. with a fireworks show.

The cost is $10 per carload with all proceeds benefiting Wiregrass United Way.

The event will have train rides, a car and truck show, a helicopter display, an antique tractor display, a fire truck display, a free photo booth, inflatables, and a dunking booth.

Dozens of food and drink vendors including CB's Kettle Korn, Corn Dog Man, Dease Roasted Corn, Tikiz, Bayou Billy Sweet Tea, Civitan, Ice Box, Shaved Ice, Huey's Walking Tacos, Wok N Soul, Bread For Life, Southern Concessions, Cubanos, and Catering Queens, will also be on site.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and folding chairs. Visit the National Peanut Festival website for more details.

Fireworks in the Park

The Level Plains Police Department is hosting Fireworks in the Park. The event opens to the public at 4 p.m.

Please bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on, there will be food, vendors, music, and inflatables for the kids. Other activities as well. No personal fireworks will be allowed.

Summer Fest

The Southeast Alabama American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 7 presents Summer Fest on July 1 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Culpepper Park in Daleville.

The event will feature over 20 vendors, kids' activities, live music, food, and will showcase the Friends of Army Aviation UH-1 “Helier.”

Awesome Dog Grooming is sponsoring the Patriotic Pup Costume Contest at 11 a.m. at the AMVETS stage. The best patriotic dressed pup will win a $50 gift certificate for grooming at Awesome Dog Grooming.

Music will be provided by Alan Wayne and Travis and Roscoe. There will be a free inflatable for kids to enjoy sliding and jumping on.

Independence Day Celebration

The Greater Geneva Alabama Chamber is hosting its Independence Day Celebration from 2 to 8:30 p.m. at Fowler Park.

The event will feature more than 40 food vendors and a free Kids Zone sponsored by Mayor David Hayes.

Activities include a watermelon-eating contest, car show, live music, pie-eating contest, tug-of-war contest, and more.

The City of Geneva is sponsoring the fireworks show, which is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m. Information about the event is available on the Chamber's Facebook page.

July 4:

4th of July Ag Parade & Fireworks

Headland will hold its annual Fourth of July parade and celebration starting at 4 p.m., with a fireworks display at Douglas Park at around 8:45 p.m.

There will be food trucks, glitter tattoos, and balloon animals at the event.

America's Crossroads 4th Fest

The America's Crossroads 4th Fest will take place from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Historic Dupree School, located at 1116 Antioch Church Rd. in Ashford.

The event costs $20 and will benefit the Historic Dupree School Preservation Project.

The event will have water slides, a cornhole tournament, arts & crafts, food vendors, and a fireworks display after sunset.

Musical guests Kiera Howell and Dylan Kelley along with The Byrd Family, and Dupree Reunion will provide entertainment during the event.

Further information can be found on the event's Facebook page.

Let Freedom Ring

Downtown Elba will play host to Let Freedom Ring beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will feature fireworks, inflatable rides, contests, food concessions, and a parade. Blind Skeleton, featuring Elba native Bill Brueckner, will provide music entertainment.