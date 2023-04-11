Law enforcement personnel from across the Wiregrass will now have the chance to train at a state-of-the-art facility in Dothan.

"Today were celebrating a culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and collaboration between a variety of different stakeholders in the law enforcement community," Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said. "This academy is not just a building, but a symbol of our commitment to provide the best possible training and resources for law enforcement officers across the state."

More than 50 people gathered at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center Tuesday for the ceremonial grand opening of the Wiregrass Law Enforcement Academy.

The academy will hold two 14-week classes this year. The first one will begin on May 22 and run through Aug. 24, while the second one kicks off Aug. 21 and goes through Nov. 22. Initially, only one class was going to be held for the year, but staff at the academy believed they'd be able to get everything ready in time to hold two classes. Beginning in 2024, three classes will be held each year.

Personnel who attend the academy will undergo paramilitary training and receive training in a classroom setting through a 560-hour curriculum approved by the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Both classes this year will be held in a large classroom on the Public Safety Center's campus. The inaugural class is expected to accommodate 25 participants, and 50 are projected to attend the second class. After the first two classes are complete, changes will be made.

"Starting in January 2024, we will move to the back of the property," Jason Wright, the facilities manager at WPCS, said. "We are currently in the process of transforming a building back there into our academy building."

The new building will feature two classrooms, one big enough to seat 32 and another large enough to accommodate 50 students. Once this new building is complete, the old classroom building will be transformed into a defensive tactics area and feature a 39-foot by 42-foot Dollamur mat covering the floor.

Col. Jimmy Helms, a former director of public safety for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, was brought in as the academy's director shortly after retiring from his position with ALEA earlier this year.

"I retired on March 1, and I went to work on March 1," Helms said. "We've been wide open ever since and I'm so excited to be a part of this."

Since Helms took the job, a staff was assembled, instructors were hired, a training schedule was developed, and various supplies and equipment were ordered.

Before the first class starts, faculty will participate in an instructor training development course and obtain a certificate from APOST.

"We want you to rest assured that we just didn't pick somebody to teach a class," Helms said. "We've identified individuals that we felt had the skills and experience necessary to be able to do a good job in the classroom and adequately instruct all of the trainees and the classes that are going to be taught here."

A typical training day for an officer attending the academy starts at 6 a.m. with physical training. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., morning classes will begin at 8 a.m. and run through noon, and then officers will have one hour for lunch. Upon return from lunch, afternoon training classes start at 1 p.m. and run through 5 p.m.

According to Helms, while nothing it set in stone yet, tuition is expected to be $1,000. There is also an administrative fee of $300 and a $1,575 fee for meals since officers are served breakfast and lunch every day they are on campus. Lodging is not included but the academy is looking at possible options for future classes.

Helms said he hopes to see well-rounded law enforcement officers who exhibit a range of important characteristics by the time graduation rolls around.

"We want officers to be self-disciplined, strong, skilled, smart, self-aware, and safe once they leave this academy," Helms said.

For more information about the Wiregrass Law Enforcement Agency, go to www.wiregrasspublicsafety.org/wlea-academy/.