Wiregrass residents pay tribute to the fallen at Memorial Day event

Hundreds of area residents paid tribute at the Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday to those who have died while serving in the U.S. military.

The event, which marked its 15th year, is held at the Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home and Crematory in Dothan.

Brian Fleming, who survived two separate bombings in Afghanistan while serving in the Army, was the featured guest speaker. Fleming, who spent 14 months at Brooks Army Medical Center enduring burn treatments, rehabilitation and reconstructive surgery after the second bombing, now serves as a Department of Defense resilience trainer and conducts resilient leadership events for Fortune 500 companies and organizations around the world.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba welcomed the crowd, and a Huey helicopter from the Friends of Army Aviation performed a flyby.

To culminate the event, many of the attendees placed carnations at gravesites and honored the fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.