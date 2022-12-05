Wiregrass schools among McDonald’s Golden Grant recipients

McDonald’s owners and operators across the state of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle selected seven out of 36 deserving educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel students' imagination, education, and growth, as recipients of a Golden Grant in the Wiregrass.

"Schools and educators make such an incredible impact on our community's future leaders every day,” said Gerry Murphy, owner/operator and President of ALFA Business Unit. “We recognize the importance of education and contributing to communities throughout Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. It is truly an honor and a privilege to see how each school and organization will use the funds to change the lives of their students."

Area winners are:

Chassity Mills, Daily 5-Personal Library, Mixon Intermediate School, $500;

Morgan Blankenship, Dare to Hope Teens, Dare to Hope, $500;

John Milner, IV, Afterschool Program, City of Dothan Leisure Services, $500;

Ansley Godwin, Spanish Club, Carroll High School, $500;

Connie Hawthorne, Bulldog Campus Beautification, Bulldog Buddy Mentor Program, $500;

Jay Desai, After School Education Academic Program, The Tutoring Center, $500; and,

Chance Williams, High Jump landing mat for GHS Track and Field, Geneva High School Track and Field.

Activities that qualified for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, technology, and COVID-19 relief efforts.

Winners will be recognized with a certificate of achievement.