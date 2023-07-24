This year’s Wiregrass United Way campaign will begin with a fun kickoff complete with a service project. Volunteers from throughout the six-county region will gather on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. The program will start at 8:30 a.m.

After hearing from this year’s leadership team, viewing the new campaign video, and announcing the campaign goal, Troy Fountain, President of the Wiregrass Foundation, will be on hand to announce a challenge to the local United Way. Brianna Burrell, the newly crowned Miss Alabama, will attend. Burrell will sing the National Anthem to open the event.

Following this, everyone is encouraged to stay and participate in a service project. Thanks to a grant from Alabama Power Company, the Wiregrass United Way will package 50,000 meals. These meals will be distributed locally by the Wiregrass Area Food Bank to those in need. There will be 22 workstations. Volunteers will arrive early that morning to help set up and be trained to lead each station. These Table Captains for 2022 are Blake Seymour, Branham Hanchey, Caleb Long, Deanne Coleman, Hunter Skipper, Jessica Moore, John Brown, Joseph Brackins, Josh Chapman, Katherine Mele, Kent Thomas, Kristen Miller, LaKeisha Russaw, Lawrence Johnson, Linda Cunningham, Mike Brown, Mike Johnson, Mikhele Trice, Tammie Potter, Tara Black, Valerie Hall, and Walt Ellis.

Approximately 100 area businesses and organizations are expected to participate as Pacesetters. They are getting a jump-start on the annual United Way campaign. Each year a number of area businesses agree to conduct their campaign for the Wiregrass United Way between early August and mid September. These businesses make up the Pacesetter campaign. It is not too late for other companies to register to be a Pacesetter.

This year’s campaign is focusing on the slogan, “For the Wiregrass.” During the campaign, the United Way will focus on the positive and the issues they are working for in our region. These include meeting basic needs of food and affordable housing, helping our youth succeed in life, providing services to those with special needs, strengthening families and breaking the cycle of child abuse.

Pacesetters are vital to the success of the overall campaign. First, by having a Pacesetter campaign, it enables the Wiregrass United Way to stretch the campaign another month but to do so on the front end. The United Way’s goal is to complete all employee campaigns by the end of October to avoid raising money during the holidays. In addition, by having a Pacesetter campaign there is already a significant amount of money raised when the official campaign kickoff is held on Sept. 21.

There will be more than 1,000 volunteers active with the Wiregrass United Way during the year. A volunteer Board of Trustees leads the local organization. Trae Avant, State Farm Insurance, is this year’s Board Chair. Dean Mitchell, HudsonAlpha Wiregrass, is serving as the overall Campaign Chair.

In addition, each county has a leadership team consisting of a county board chair and county campaign chair. Serving in those roles for 2023 are: Barbour: Sallie Garrison, Board Chair, and Jessica King, Campaign Chair; Coffee: Angie Sullivan, Board Chair, and Lee Milliner, Campaign Chair; Dale: John Cawley, Board Chair, and Heather Cohen, Campaign Chair; Geneva: Ken Grimes, Board Chair, and Jason Thrash, Campaign Chair; Henry: Cher Marvel, Board Chair, and Sheriff Eric Blankenship, Campaign Chair; Houston: Vincent Vincent, Board Chair, and Chris Etheredge, Campaign Chair.

The Wiregrass United Way has served the Wiregrass area since 1938, currently funding 37 member agencies serving Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Funds raised by Wiregrass United Way are utilized locally in the six county area. A committee of local volunteers determines how the funds are distributed among the partner agencies. For more information call (334) 792-9661 or visit the website at www.wuw.org.