The Wiregrass United Way held an orientation session Thursday for more than 40 volunteers, from the six counties covered by WUW who are participating in the Funds Distribution process.

These volunteers are divided into four committees, according to WUW Chief Executive Officer Walter Hill. “Each of the 37 partner agencies are in one of the four focus areas, which are Helping Youth Succeed, Meeting Basic Needs, Serving People with Special Needs, and Strengthening Families and Individuals.

Hill said that until March 14, United Way volunteers will visit all of the partner agencies. During these visits, not only will they tour their facilities, they will have meetings with their lead staff and volunteers. During these meetings, they will discuss accomplishments from the previous year, goals and objectives for the year ahead, challenges and opportunities facing the organizations, and their operating budgets, Hill said.

After completing all of the agency visits, the committees will each meet to discuss allocation amounts for each agency in their assigned focus area and make recommendations to the WUW Board of Trustees on allocation totals for 2023 for each organization.

They will also recommend which special projects are funded with the $400,000 Challenge Grant contributed by the Wiregrass Foundation. “These funds cannot be used for operating expenses. They must be used for capital improvement projects or other one-time expenses for technology upgrades, equipment, vehicles, and other items needed by the partner agencies,” Hill said.

Trae Avant of Ozark chairs the 2023 Funds Distribution process. He has previously served on various Funds Distribution committees and is past Dale County Board Chair for WUW. The four Focus Area Chairs are Nikki Dyess, Helping Youth Succeed; Linda Cunningham, Meeting Basic Needs; Amy Butler, Serving People with Special Needs; and Katie Saliba, Strengthening Families and Individuals. These four volunteers are all previous committee members who have been involved with WUW for a number of years, Hill said.

The committee members and the counties they represent are:

Helping Youth Succeed: Mallory Herring and Terri Ricks in Barbour County; Ashley Avery and Mary Sue Cain in Coffee County; Ben Baker and Heather Cohen in Dale County; Marlene Ferrell in Geneva County; Pam Dyson and Gabby Johnson in Henry County; and Sue Gilland and Dr. Debra Wright in Houston County.

Meeting Basic Needs: Barbour County: Sarah Osmer and Keisha Russaw; Coffee County: Bruce Faulk and Gabby Ingram; Dale County: Tara Baker and Laura Bruce; Geneva County: Tammie Byrd and Lisa Hales; Henry County: Rhonda Harrison and Sara McKee; Houston County: John Brown and Wayne Hendley.

Serving People with Special Needs: Jessica King in Barbour County; Kathy Haynes and Audra Kelley in Coffee County; Danny Fell in Dale County; Gayla Land and Richard Pickron in Geneva County; Debra Baker and David Norwood in Henry County; and Tonya Dyer and James Ivey in Houston County.

Strengthening Families and Individuals: Brooke Goff in Barbour County; Ben Bradley and Lee Milliner in Coffee County; Nicole Alvestad and Andy Coleman in Dale County; Rev. Russell Clausell and Tory Hargrave in Geneva County; Heather Shippey and Whitney Woodham in Henry County; and Terressa McLeod and Judy Thomas in Houston County.

The WUW has served the Wiregrass area since 1938, currently funding 37 member agencies serving Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties. Funds raised by Wiregrass United Way are used locally in the six county areas.

For more information call (334) 792-9661 or visit the website at www.wuw.org.