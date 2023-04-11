The Wiregrass United Way recently held its Annual Meeting to review financials, honor key volunteers, and recognize outstanding businesses that helped the organization meet its $2,777,777.77 fundraising goal. Hope Johnson, President of Friend Bank, concluded her year as Board of Trustees Chair for the Wiregrass United Way at the meeting.

Johnson thanked her fellow board members and the United Way volunteers and staff for their hard work and dedication to ensuring a successful year. She presented awards to the six county board chairs and thanked them for their leadership: Sallie Garrison, Barbour; Toni Kaminski, Coffee; Brandon Benefield, Dale; Ron Snell, Geneva; Heather Shippey, Henry; and Vincent Vincent, Houston.

Trent Dillard, Community Relations Manager with Alabama Power Company, reported the final audited campaign total for the recent fundraising efforts. Dillard served as the overall campaign chair for the recent drive. Thanks to thousands of people contributing across the region, the local United Way raised $2,809,422 which was 101.14 percent of the organization’s goal.

Dillard presented awards to the six county campaign chairs: Erin Wingate, Barbour; Lee Milliner, Coffee; Leah Harlow, Dale; Jason Thrash, Geneva; Sara McKee, Henry; and Chris Etheredge, Houston. According to Dillard, “These six individuals led the fundraising effort in their counties. Their commitment to our goal was the reason for our success.”

Dillard also presented awards to 17 area businesses that conducted an employee fundraising campaign and raised more than $30,000 to support Wiregrass United Way. Combined, these companies and their employees contributed $1,525,881, which was 54.31 percent of the organization’s fundraising campaign. The businesses honored and the amount they raised were as follows:

M1 Support Services and IAM Local 200, $212,187;

Southern Company – Plant Farley and Alabama Power Company, $206,453;

Publix, $184,129;

Michelin, $145,100;

City of Dothan, $118,181;

Flowers Hospital, $84,009;

Swedish Match Cigars, Inc., $77,591;

Mitchell Automotive Group, $70,209;

Dothan City Schools, $68,185;

Southeast Health, $55,832;

Coleman Worldwide Moving, $52,403;

Wiregrass Construction Company, $47,740;

Medical Center Enterprise, $45,034;

All In Credit Union, $44,861;

SpectraCare Health Systems, $44,463;

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc., $37,742; and,

AAA Cooper Transportation, $31,762.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Hope Johnson introduced the new Board of Trustees Chair, Trae Avant, State Farm Insurance. Avant will serve as Chair for 2023-2024. He thanked Johnson for her leadership and presented her with a framed collage of photos from meetings and events during the past year.