The Wiregrass United Way presented $400,000 to 22 local nonprofit agencies around the Wiregrass over the last two weeks. Funding for these grants was received from the Wiregrass Foundation after the Wiregrass United Way completed the challenge of reaching their yearly fundraising goal of $2,777,777.77.

Each partner agency was given the opportunity to apply for a special grant from the $400,000 challenge grant. Community volunteers from all six counties served by the Wiregrass United Way reviewed and discussed applications during meetings with the agencies. These volunteers ultimately determined which projects would receive funding.

According to Walter Hill, Chief Executive Officer for the Wiregrass United Way, “Nonprofits operate on very tight budgets and often have a long list of needs and desires. Some of the most critical needs that rise to the top of these lists are building improvements, technology upgrades, transportation needs and equipment.”

Hill added, “When these essential needs are not met, organizations with inadequate facilities, vehicles or technology may have to reduce their services.”

The approved grants were:

• Alfred Saliba Family Services Center - $40,030 for a AAA 2023 GMC SAVVAN-TG23406

• Boy Scouts of America, AL-FL Council - $5,799 for a zero turn lawn mower

• Boys and Girls Club of Ozark - $9,000 for security cameras

• Boys and Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass - $9,000 to replace a 60-year-old water line

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake Eufaula - $11,600 for an awning for the playground at Chattahoochee Courts Club

• Catholic Social Services - $1,700 for office printers and double rail clothes racks for the thrift store

• Christian Mission Centers - $28,000 for renovation of AfterCare apartments

• Coffee County Family Services Center - $1,400 for office desk chairs

• Enterprise Public Library - $920 for an Sharp XE-A207 cash register and Epson MOT20IIII thermal POS receipt printers

• Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention - $20,000 for HVAC, building upgrades and gutters

• Girls Inc. of Dothan - $20,152 for floor repair in multipurpose room and aluminum storefront door

• Mary Hill Family Services Center - $30,000 for vehicle for the transportation program

• Southeast Alabama Youth Services - $85,000 for a life safety plan, fire safety walls and doors and fire sprinkler system

• SpectraCare Health Systems – $17,000 for flooring at Dusy Street Foster Home and renovations at Webb Group Home

• The House of Ruth, Inc. - $6,359 for furniture for the shelter and installation of cameras and an intercom system

• The Salvation Army of the Wiregrass Area - $18,395 for roof replacement at the disaster warehouse

• Vaughn-Blumberg Services - $28,460 for repairs in group homes and video surveillance cameras

• Vivian B. Adams School - $22,250 for a commercial washer and dryer and new kitchen cabinets

• Wiregrass 2-1-1 - $2,800 for outdoor signage at new location

• Wiregrass Angel House - $780 for desktop computers

• Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity - $25,000 for parking lot replacement

• Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center - $16,165 for a cutter for ADD shredding machine

The Wiregrass United Way has served the Wiregrass area since 1938, currently funding 37 partner agencies serving Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Funds raised by Wiregrass United Way are utilized locally in the six-county area. A committee of local volunteers determines how the funds are distributed among the member agencies. For more information, call (334) 792-9661.