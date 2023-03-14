A Wisconsin man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a Slocomb teen in 2021 has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Iziquel Pasheng Vang, 23, admitted to kidnapping a 16-year-old that he became friends with online. After the friendship ended, Vang became aggressive and in May 2021, he broke into the girl's home and threatened her and her mother with a gun. He then kidnapped the girl and forced her to drive him to Georgia.

Law enforcement officials spotted Vang and the victim in southern Georgia, but he refused to stop and led them on a high-speed chase. The chase ended in Florida after Vang crashed the vehicle and was arrested. The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Vang is not eligible for parole and will serve five years of supervised release following his prison term.