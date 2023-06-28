ENTERPRISE — A partnership between the Warrant Officer Career College on Fort Novosel and Enterprise State Community College is a win-win, officials from both schools agreed as they co-signed a first-ever articulation agreement Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s a great partnership to provide great opportunities for our service members,” Warrant Officer Career College Commandant Col. Kevin McHugh said, describing the agreement during the document signing at ESCC President Danny Long’s conference room.

“Establishing this partnership is creating a bridge to allow our service members to continue their educational endeavors,” McHugh said. “This means a lot to the Career College, the Army and, certainly, the warrant officers that serve our country.”

Some 5,000 warrant officers, from warrant officer candidates to the highest ranking warrants, attend the career college on Fort Novosel annually. Although home-based at Fort Novosel, the warrant officers attending the WOCC serve in each of the Army’s 17 branches in 67 different military occupational specialties within the warrant officer cohort, McHugh said.

“The WOCC is the only location in the Amy where we are ‘branch immaterial’ for all of the warrant officer specialties come together to educate and to share lessons learned across their time in the Army,” McHugh said. “We focus very heavily on developing leaders at every grade focusing on doctrine, strategy, as well as history.”

It is those classes that the WOCC and ESCC have been able to articulate across the two colleges, McHugh said. “So there are up to 18 credits that service members can earn by attending ESCC towards a degree in management.”

McHugh said that the articulation agreement has been in the works about six months with coordination between David Skinner at the WOCC and ESCC Dean of Instruction Dr. Anna Head. “We began this work to support the educational program for the warrant officers beyond what we do at the career college,” McHugh said. “This will help their career progression both in and out of the military service.”

“Our obligation and responsibility is to serve our community and I think we are certainly blessed in Enterprise to have the proximity of Fort Novosel in our community,” said Long. “Serving our community means that we serve the members of our military community and their families.

“We take that responsibility seriously and we certainly think this articulation agreement is a great opportunity for active duty members,” Long said. “Hopefully we can be part of providing some of their educational opportunities and get them close to attaining their educational goals.

“We’re certainly excited about this opportunity and anytime we can serve our community and the members of the Armed Forces we are grateful for the opportunity to do so,” Long added.

“Warrant officers always come back to Fort Novosel to attend those higher level classes and courses,” McHugh said. “That’s the beauty of this partnership.”