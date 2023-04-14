CLIO—A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday claimed the life of a Clio woman, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

Maria Santos Pocc-Pacay, 40, was fatally injured when the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving collided head-on with the 2005 GMC Envoy driven by Timothy Jack McCoy, 58, of Newville, McKinney said.

Pocc-Pacay was pronounced deceased at the scene. McCoy was injured and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 10 near the 188-mile marker, approximately four miles west of Clio, in Barbour County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.