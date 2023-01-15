Woodham sworn in as Coffee County Coroner

ENTERPRISE — Surrounded by family, friends, church members, coworkers and area law enforcers, longtime public servant Arnold Woodham was sworn into office as Coffee County Coroner by Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson at Dalrymple Farms here Sunday afternoon.

Also sworn in by Thompson Sunday were Coffee County Chief Deputy Coroner Mark Kelley and Deputy Coroner Patrick Alford.

Woodham won the May 24, 2022, Republican primary over incumbent Robert Preachers, and thus the coroner’s race because there was no opposition on the Democrat ticket.

“My mom and daddy raised me to be a servant, to help people,” the son of Linda and the late Arnold Woodham said. “A coroner sees people on the worst day of their lives, when people don’t know what to do.

“We’re here to serve people and to make sure they get the respect and dignity they deserve,” Woodham said to the crowd assembled, thanking them for their trust in him and asking them to pray for him and his deputies. “Please pray that God will give us the courage and strength to say the right thing to people at the right time.”

Woodham is deeply rooted in the communities of Coffee County having served as an Intermediate EMT with Enterprise Rescue Squad, Enterprise Fire Department and the New Brockton Fire Department.

Woodham has been involved with emergency services for more than 30 years in Coffee County. He has been a member of the Enterprise Rescue Squad since 1988 and currently serves on the Board of Directors as the 1st Lt. of Operations.

He has also served on the Board of Directors for Enterprise Rescue in the capacity of both secretary and treasurer. He currently serves as the Fire Chief for the New Brockton Fire Department and has been a member of the department since 2015.

He retired in 2015 at the rank of lieutenant from the Enterprise Fire Department after 27 years and three months of service.

Woodham has been married to his wife Brandy for 28 years. They have two sons, Trenton and Trevor.

Woodham, his wife, their two sons and their wives are all active members of the Ino Baptist Church where Woodham currently serves on the Finance Committee.