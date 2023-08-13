When the Zion Chapel Bass Team launched their boats into the Tensaw River for their first fishing tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, they began writing a book chapter by chapter. Team Avery Padgett and Ethan Young completed the fourth volume the last week in July 2023.

Team Avery Padgett/Ethan Young is the only team remaining on the Zion Chapel Team which was organized in 2019. Some members graduated, and others chose to focus on other sports. Team Padgett/Young qualified for nationals in the spring. This was no ordinary tournament; it was the biggest of the big. It was the Strike King Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C., hosted the tournament.

The Zion Chapel team, with their Coaches Dana Stinson Haley and Larry Campbell left Alabama on July 22 and reached their destination by the end of the day. Their captain, Logan Parks, joined them later. More and more family members showed up to support them as the week progressed and the excitement mounted.

They were able to fish for three days prior to the actual tournament. No teams were allowed on the lake on Wednesday, July 26. This day was reserved for registration and briefings for the teams and their captain.

A total of 481 boats represented 39 states and two from Canada. It was a three-day tournament. The first two days 481 teams competed. On day three only the top 12 teams fished.

On day one team Padgett/Young caught a limit of three fish weighing 11.14 pounds. They finished in fourth place.

On day two, the team caught a limit of three fish weighing 9.8 pounds and again placed fourth out of 481.

With a two-day total of 21.6 pounds and for placing fourth the second time, Padgett /Young qualified to fish the third day among the Top 12 teams.

At the end of the third day, Padgett/Young finished fourth in the nation. This was the only team from Alabama who fished in the Top 12. They received a $2,000 scholarship. As Padgett said, “What a way to cap off my last tournament of my high school career. It’s been an awesome four years that I will never forget!”

A special thanks goes to Logan Parks for spending the week with them as their boat captain. Also, thanks to Taylor Renfroe and Kyle Padgett for being their captain throughout the season for their many scheduled tournaments. Another thanks to their many sponsors, their families, and community for their support.

A big thank you goes to the trails and their leaders who planned and executed the many tournaments for the last four years that enabled the Zion Chapel team to compete: Wiregrass Student Angler Trail (Jason Cherry}, Alabama Bass Nation High School (Jeffrey McCord, Darrel High), East Alabama High School Bass Trail (Eddie Daniel) and Strike King Bassmaster High School. Also, thanks to Freedom Marine for their $9,000 Contingency Award.

The Zion Chapel team has signed with the Troy University Bass Team and will continue their education and pursuing their dream of fishing at Troy University. Those interested will be able to continue following them on the Troy University Bass Team on Facebook.