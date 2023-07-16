Another honor for Navigator International is the news that the state of Virginia has awarded it the prestigious V3-Certified Employer Certification to Navigator International. The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program, an initiative focused on helping employers recruit, hire, train, and retain military veterans, recognizes NI’s commitment to supporting veterans and their successful transition into the civilian workforce.

The V3 Program, established in 2012, aims to connect Virginia employers with qualified veteran candidates, promote the valuable skills veterans bring to the workforce, and foster a culture of veteran support and appreciation in the business community. By achieving the V3-Certified Employer Certification, NI has demonstrated its dedication to creating a veteran-friendly workplace environment and upholding the program’s core values.

NI is a Service Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business specializing in on-site programmatic logistic support to the Department of the Defense. The corporate headquarters is in Huntsville and regional offices located in Enterprise; Istanbul, Turkey; and Erbi, Iraq. Since its inception in 2005, NI has grown into a highly capable business with over 316 employees and approximately $38.3 million in annual revenues.

Albert L. Patterson III is chairman of the board and president of NI. From 1983 to 1997 Patterson served as an Aviation Branch officer in various command and staff positions. He served as Battalion Commander of an AH-1 Cobra equipped attack helicopter battalion in the Republic of Korea and as Commander, 1st Aviation Brigade at Fort Novosel with an organization containing deployable AH-64D Apache equipped attack helicopter battalion and Combat Heavy Engineer Construction Battalion. Additionally, he was responsible for leader development of Aviation Branch captains, lieutenants, and warrant officers. His service culminated with assignment in the Pentagon as Chief of Aviation Division, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations.

Vice President of Government Services Bill Baker of Enterprise serves as NI’s executive manager responsible for all functional areas of operations to include information systems, quality control systems, contract proposals, negotiation, and execution, financial management of all purchasing, facility maintenance, labor levels, and employee promotions, customer satisfaction, forecasting of operational requirements, strategic planning for sustainment, growth, and expansion, compliance oversight, and marketing. Baker is a retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major. Over his 24-year Army career he was a terminal/enroute air traffic controller and airspace manager for 1st Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, 2nd Infantry Division, 5th Corps, 82nd Airborne Division, 18th Airborne Corps, Southern European Task Force, and 3rd Army. His experience in tactical air traffic control, airspace management systems and simulation devices resulted in the maturing and acceptance of unique airspace requirements for joint and combined military special operations forces in Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bosnia, Northern Iraq, Haiti, and Somalia. Baker is a combat veteran who served in operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Provide Comfort.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin personally signed the V3-Certified Employer Certification, emphasizing the significance of Navigator International’s achievement. This recognition highlights Navigator International’s role as a model employer in the state of Virginia.

In a letter to NI, Daniel M. Gade wrote, “We are proud of your public commitment to the Commonwealth, and are confident that your V3-Certification will cause Veterans to look to you as a great place to work. The leadership of Navigator has consistently communicated that certifications such as this are a part of the company’s culture.”

“As an organization, we deeply value the contributions and sacrifices made by our Veterans. We are honored to receive the V3-Certified Employer Certification, which reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering Veterans within our workforce,” said Patterson. “We believe veterans possess unique skills, leadership qualities, and a strong work ethic that greatly benefit our company and the communities we serve. We owe it to them that we make sure they have employment in their home communities, places they fought for.”

The V3-Certified Employer Certification underscores Navigator International’s ongoing efforts to promote Veteran employment and advancement opportunities, Patterson said. The company actively seeks to recruit and hire qualified veterans, providing them with tailored training programs, mentorship, and career development opportunities. Navigator International also fosters a supportive and inclusive workplace environment that recognizes and appreciates Veterans’ unique experiences and perspectives.”