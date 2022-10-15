No hot dogs last Friday, we made our way to Krystal in Dothan

If recently-deceased Loretta Lynn was “The Matriarch of Country Music,” what are fans who remember her as the new girl in the sangin’ bidness called?

“Old.”

That’s us, else how could we’ve taken second-grade train rides to Elba, and drunk ice-cold chocolate milk by the pint/half-pint at Paschal’s Dairy, headed from City School to play football/have Cub Scout meetings at Bill Brunson’s house after 3 p.m.?

We celebrated Bill’s October birthdays with parties, and we swarmed to annual carnivals in Kwik-Chek’s parking lot.

In the mid-1950s at the House of Adams, we played soldiers and cowboys/Indians in a briar patch bordered by goldenrod, then Alabama’s state flower.

The 2022 goldenrod crop may be the most spectacular since the International Geophysical Year.

Today’s young’uns might not appreciate those things and might’ve been a’scared of Enterprise High School’s fall snake dances.

And bonfires.

Earlier this week, we learned Fort Rucker’s name will be changed to Fort Novosel in honor of U.S. Army hero/Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Mike Novosel, who called Enterprise home

In our youth, the base’s name was changed, so the upcoming conversion ain’t new.

Seems like Camp Rucker became Fort Rucker about the time EHS’s 1968 graduating class started school.

The name change is a relief in the HoA, where Spoonerisms are especially enjoyed.

In the same vein as Deputy Sheriff Farney Bife, Nort Fovosel ain’t near as dangerous as the Spoonerism of the base’s current name, printed elsewhere several times.

Speaking of changes, en route to Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium, where Enterprise’s Wildcats edged Dothan’s Wolves, 51-28, Wildcat Sports Network broadcasters (Rex Bynum, Rick Howard and your scribe) called an audible when the chilidog emporium we patronize closed early.

Sooo, we went to K for sliders and fries, meals we’ve endorsed for years, partially because our leader, Fox Fleming, favors ’em and we were getting his supper to go.

What’s up with K’s frainch fries?

Couldn’t eat ’em, not airy one of the mystery spuds.

Long-time customers won’t like the heinous change.

Must be K’s corporate management discovered Reese’s Diner Credo (Explanation below).

Nowadays, might as well eat frozen White Castle cheeseburgers; add a pickle and a mustard squirt after zapping and they’ll eat.

And we won’t have to go unto Dothan (horrors) except for varsity football games in even-numbered years.

Change doesn’t come easy to Baby Boomers who grew up eatin’ catfish, cat squirrels, cat head biscuits and such.

Fried doves – whole birds from necks down – eaten for breakfast/lunch/supper would make every day a birthday, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Living next door to the late Red Paschal, we never ran out of doves any fall and Nell Adams knew how to fry ’em both ways: regular- and smother-fried.

Sometimes Mother fried ’em half-and-half.

The gravy would’ve tasted good on lizards.

Some Boomers grew up gnawing sugarcane; Mother got all the much-too-sugary cane juice, partly made by mules walking in circles.

Every childhood fall, some outfit or another put on hayrides, often in harness with weenie/marshmallow roasts.

Miss all that.

Rambling some more.

Watching “Gunsmoke” (circa 1957) recently, saw Miss Kitty slay Jack Elam and Bette Davis in different episodes; no wonder Matt was leery of marriage.

Oh.

Reese’s Diner Credo, unposted but possibly applied verbatim to its patrons by K states:

“The customer is almost right …”