No Lottery & Casinos - Alabama gambling bill dies as legislative session winds down

Lawmakers hit sticking points on the number of casinos and language specifying how revenue would be used. The Senate bill would have allowed nine casinos, but other sites had lobbied to be included. Democrats had sought language in the legislation that gambling revenue would be used for Medicaid expansion.

“That has been our priority for the last 10 years,” House Minority Leather Anthony Daniels said.

Democrats said there is a misperception across the state about who would benefit from Medicaid expansion, noting that most people who qualify would be the working poor and white.

“Expanding Medicaid is to help small businesses that can’t afford to offer health insurance to their employees. It’s the working poor, the people working two or three jobs. Those are the people that will qualify,” Daniels said.

McCutcheon said he did not know if there would be a special session on gambling.

“It depends on whether we can get all the differences worked out,” he said.

Alabama lawmakers will return to Montgomery for at least one special session in order to draw new congressional and legislative districts.

McCutcheon said there is also the possibility of a special session on prison construction.

Ivey has proposed to lease prisons, but the plan has hit setbacks with the withdrawal of some finance companies. Some lawmakers have suggested approving a bond issue to build the prisons so the state will own them.