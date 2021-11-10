No Twilight movies back in the day

I have always had an affinity for high school kids. They are old enough to take some heat but don’t yet have the self-confidence to verbally spar with an adult. A little bit one sided? Sure, but that’s what makes it so much fun.

There was a time when the 15 and 16-year old boys would literally line up in front of me much like acolytes attending a Cardinal. This occurred on Sunday mornings before church so the comparison is valid. Each kid would step forward, receive an insult about his haircut or shirt or shoes, bow his head in tribute and depart feeling as if he had received a Normish blessing in the form of a disparaging remark. I loved it, they loved it, we all loved it.

Through this process, I got to know these kids and realize that under the bad shirts and goofy haircuts were good, smart people. Such has proven true as virtually all of these lads are family men and contributing to our society.

Alas, since F-Troop has departed the lodge, I no longer have regular contact with this demographic but I am disturbed by what I anecdotally hear. For reasons unknown, this crowd is attracted to vampires, werewolves and Zombies.