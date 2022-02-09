Nominate the grand marshal of the World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the grand marshal of the 2022 World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Candidates must of be Irish descent, active and strong supporters of community organizations and events and reside in the greater Enterprise area.

Candidates must be available to participate in the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Enterprise on Saturday, March 12, 2022, and participate in all events including marching as the Grand Marshal in the parade and participating in the Half Pint 0.5K micro run for fun, and post-race celebration party. Nominations for the next grand marshal can be submitted on the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce website as well as mail or email. The deadline to submit nominations is February 16, 2022. Submissions through mail or email should be sent to the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce at 553 Glover Ave, Enterprise, AL 36330 or by email to info@enterprisealabama.com.