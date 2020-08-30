Adams, Donald Nelson

Donald Nelson Adams passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at UAB Hospital. He was 58 years old. He was preceded in death by his mother, Reita Mae Bowden Adams and grandparents, Leslie Byrd and Annnie Pearl Adams and Tressie Lee and Casey Bowden. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Black Community Cemetery with Rev. Allen Marsh and Rev. Danny Bynum officiating and under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home. Survivors include his father, Donnell Adams of Ashford, AL; brother, Kevin Adams of Ashford, AL; wife, Lucy Adams of Black, AL; daughter, Halley DeLidle of Enterprise, AL; Uncle and Aunt Cleatus and Addie Turner of Jacksonville, FL; father and mother-in-law, Bobby and Frances Enfinger of Black, AL; brother-in-law, Randy Enfinger; sisters-in-law, Nancy Enfinger and Donna Cassel; and several nieces and nephews. Nelson worked with the United States Postal Service for more than 25 years. He loved his family, animals, woodworking, and Star Wars. He was a wonderful man and will be missed by all who knew him.
