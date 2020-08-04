Adams, Zama Hagler

Zama Hagler Adams, age 87, a resident of Dothan, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Extendicare in Dothan. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11 am from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge with Dr. Tharel Shirah officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 10 am until 11 am at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge. She is survived by her sons: Jerry Hagler (Sophia) of Dothan, Don Hagler (Pam) of Dothan; grandchildren: Christy Creel (Todd) of Enterprise, Lisa Bonamy (Mike), Lindsey Miller, Lance Hagler (Stephanie), Donna Hagler; numerous great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Harvey and Norma Hardy; a daughter: Sherry Banks; and 4 siblings. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society: P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To sign the online guest register please visit us online at dillardfh.com.
