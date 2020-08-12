Albright, Carl "Pete" Newton

Mr. Carl "Pete" Newton Albright, age 90, of Dothan, passed away Monday August 10, 2020 at UAB in Birmingham. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Stephanie Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family wishes for everyone to remain safe and all masking and social distancing guidelines be observed. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church, 1619 South Park Ave., Dothan, AL, 36301 or Meals on Wheels, c/o First United Methodist Church, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, AL 36301. Mr. Albright was born October 7, 1929 in Marianna, FL to Marion Dodson and Francis Smitherman Albright. He was a graduate of Marianna High School and afterwards entered the U. S. Navy where he served for one year. In earlier years, he was employed with Martin Theaters where he met his future wife, Sue Ann Hornsby. Mr. Albright was the owner of Van Ritch Carpets and Interiors for 40 years. He was a past member of the Dothan Elks Lodge and Dothan Rotary Club and a member of the Highland Park UMC. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Sue Ann Hornsby Albright, a brother M.D. Albright; son-in-law Byron "Sparky" Griffin. He is survived by three daughters, Susan Griffin of Dothan, Teresa Ide of Linn, Oregon and Robyn Affan of Dothan; a sister-in-law, Maryann Hornsby of Dothan; grandchildren, Ashley McGee (Jason) of Dothan, Jay Bidro (Doe) of Wilsonville, Oregon, Lauren Davis (Kevin) of Hartselle, AL, Brenyn Osborne (Derek) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Claudia Affan of Dothan; great-grandchildren, Griffin and Grady McGee, Eli and Cawley Bidro and Kaden, Blake and Ava Davis; several nieces and nephews also survive. Active pallbearers will be: Jay Bidro, Sean Affan, Derek Osborne, Jason McGee, Griffin McGee, Grady McGee, Walter Powell and Kevin Davis. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.