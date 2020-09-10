Alderman, Heather Chanel

Heather Chanel Alderman, 48, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Southeast Health following a brief illness. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Enterprise Baptist Church, Ashford, Al.
