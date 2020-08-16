Alexander, Jr., James G. "Alex"

James G. "Alex" Alexander, Jr. (Staff Sergeant, United States Army, Retired), a resident of Ozark, died early Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 at his home. He was 89. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Charles Goldsmith officiating. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Alexander, son of the late James G. Alexander, Sr. and Neza Lee Chamberlain Alexander, was a native of Nederland, Texas. He lived in various locations in the United States and overseas while serving in the United States Army. He was a member of the 98th Army Band, a veteran of the Vietnam War and a forensic photographer. Mr. Alexander was retired as a Staff Sergeant from the United States Army. He moved to Ozark in 1971 and attended Wallace Community College. Mr. Alexander was formerly employed with Daniel Fleur Construction Company at Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant in Columbia. He later retired from the Aviation Test Board at Ft. Rucker. Mr. Alexander was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #94, Ozark. He enjoyed fishing, camping, photography, wood working/carpentry, meeting new people, travelling and life in general. Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years, Ursula Albrecht Alexander. Surviving relatives include his four daughters, Charlotte Van Trease, Ozark, Pat Ballance (David), Harvest, AL, Rebecca Merritt (Tommy), Kinston, and Stefanie Parker (Phillip), Black, AL; grandchildren, Robert Van Trease (Sarah Bright), Robin Bundy (Steven), Kerri Ballance; Kristina Corbin (Mark); Brian Corbin, Ashley Wright (Travis), Tyler Merritt; David Merritt; Kevin Parker and Kyle Parker; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
