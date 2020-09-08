Andersen (Ret), CWO3 Raymond J.

 Skip to main content
CWO3 Raymond J. Andersen (Ret), a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at a Southeast Health (Noland) hospital. He was 78 years old. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Full military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

