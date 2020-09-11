Annunziata, Janie

Janie Annunziata passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Private services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to FUR (Felines Under Rescue), the Wiregrass Humane Society, the Dothan Rescue Mission, the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, or to the American Kidney Fund. Janie was born on October 9, 1942 in Bay County, FL and lived there the early years of her life. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast. Janie was a devoted Christian and loved reading her Bible daily. Being very family oriented, Janie was very involved in her children's lives. She enjoyed spending time with all of them, especially attending recitals and grandparent's day events. Janie was a social butterfly, she enjoyed having lunch with cousins and friends, some from her grade school. She volunteered with Southeast Health for over 10 years. Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Oakley and Miriam Kent Shores, her sister, Elaine Daniels, and by her brother, Hoyt Shores. Survivors include her husband, Salvatore Annunziata; her children, Barbara (Tony) Deal, Maria (Jeffrey) Richardson, Diane (Randy) Pigg, Michael (Sarah) Annunziata; her 7, soon to be 8, grandchildren; her 3 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Sidney (Cathleen) Shores, Cecelia Johnson, Stephen (Iris) Shores, Wallace (Terri) Shores, and Gwen (Sam) Hodges; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.