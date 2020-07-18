Armstrong, Jr., Bill Lloyd
Bill Lloyd Armstrong Jr., 69, a resident of Dothan passed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1950 in Richlands, Virginia to the late Bill Lloyd Armstrong, Sr., and Edith (Jeter) Armstrong Overstreet. Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He provided well for his family as a career truck driver. Bill was an avid Alabama football fan. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Ethel M. Armstrong; children, Bill Lloyd (Sheree) Armstrong III, and Veronica M. Armstrong (Andre Algarin); grandchildren, Mariah M. Algarin, Bill Lloyd Armstrong IV, and Jarrod David Armstrong.

