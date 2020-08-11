Barber, Michael Philip

Mr. Michael Philip Barber of Dothan went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Allan Hineman officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:30 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday, prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the Dothan Miracle League. In Michael's earlier years, he was a straight A student and an accomplished athlete. He was a very loving person and was loved by everyone. He was bigger than life and he loved his family dearly and they loved him. Survivors include his parents, Douglas and Kathleen Barber, sister, Nicole Walding (Eric), brother, Brian Barber (Megan), a niece and 4 nephews, grandparents, Allan and Rose Hineman, Nicholas and Barbara Barber, Maria Killian, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
