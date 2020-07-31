Barnard, Wanda Jean

Wanda Jean Barnard, age 86 of Ozark, went to Heaven on Saturday morning, July 25, 2020 at Dale Medical Center, Ozark. A funeral service for Mrs. Barnard will be held at 10 am Monday, August 3, 2020, at Chalkhead Baptist Church with Reverend David V. Lewis officiating and Family First Funeral Care directing. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:15 am at the church and last until service time. Burial will follow at 1 pm (CST) at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Alabama Highway 165, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Alzheimer's Resource Center, 1314 Westgate Parkway, Suite 2, Dothan, AL, 36303. Mrs. Barnard was born March 21, 1934 in Ponder, Texas to the late Marion Ernest and Gracie Maude Cotner. She was married to the late Charles (Chuck) Barnard for 67 years until his death March 23, 2019. She became a Christian later in life and was a member of Chalkhead Baptist Church in Ozark. Mrs. Barnard was a kind, caring lady who was loved by all who knew her. Mrs. Barnard is survived by her children, James Michael (Brenda) Barnard, Charles Patrick (Donna) Barnard, and Donna Kay (Dan) Reeners; her grandchildren, Kristie (Chris) Johnson, Lauren Barnard, Austin Barnard, Jason (Holly) Barnard, Jennifer (Kevin) Behymer, Wesley (Katie) Reeners and Chris Reeners. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Providence Home in Ozark, Wesley Place in Dothan, Ozark Health and Rehab, as well as Dale Medical Center in Ozark, who showed patience, compassion and love as they cared for Mrs. Barnard in the last few years of her life. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com.
