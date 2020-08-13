Baxley, Norman

You have permission to edit this article.
Mr. Norman Baxley of Newton passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home. He was 74 years old. Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Newton City Cemetery with Pastor Michael Senn and Pastor William Irwin officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday evening from 5-7 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

