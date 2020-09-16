Besecker, Kimberly Leigh

 Skip to main content
Kimberly Leigh Besecker, a resident of Lovetown, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was 58 years old. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-3 pm. Kim was born on August 1, 1962 in Sussex County, Virginia and lived there the early years of her life. She enjoyed country cooking and grilling and gardening especially stone gardening. Kim was a devoted, loving wife and mother, she took great pride in taking care of her family and anyone who needed her help. She was fantastic in every way and will forever by our Angel. Survivors include her husband of 34 years, L.B. Besecker; her children, Heather (Jason), Kimberly, Cody (Oraina); her 8 grandchildren; her mother, Carol; her 2 sisters, Sandy (Kevin) and Lynn (Morris); and several nieces and nephews also survive. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

