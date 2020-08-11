Blankenship, Annie Mae Elmore

Annie Mae Elmore Blankenship of Newville died early Monday morning August 10, 2020 at her residence. She was 90 Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM (E.D.T.) Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Reverend Anita Brown officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Old Center United Methodist Church, 764 County Road 89 Newville, AL 36353 c/o Mrs. Nancy Woods. Annie was born in Dale County daughter of the late George Washington Elmore and Lela Mae Watson Elmore. She lived her early years in Dale and Henry Counties. She moved to Clayton in 1954 where she formerly worked at Dixie Academy in Louisville and retired from J.C. Price Oil Company in Clayton. Mrs. Blankenship returned to Newville in 1999 and was a member of the Old Center United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband James Taylor Blankenship and seven brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughter Patricia B. Justice (Ray) of Eufaula; a son Tommy Blankenship (Vicki) of Fairhope; two sisters, Ellen Gunter and Nell Bodiford (David) all of Newton; two grandchildren, Tara Justice (Steve Jackson) of Eufaula, Carly Newell (Ross) of Mobile, four great grandchildren, Annie Justice, Steven Justice, Abigail Justice and Cohen Newell, 3 great-great grandchildren, Jordan Blakely, Reagan Justice and Cashton Justice.
