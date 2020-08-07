Bottoms, Charles Glen

Charles Glen Bottoms, age 72 son of Hartwell and Tince Mixon Bottoms (deceased) of the Berry Crossroads Community, left this life to accept the enternal blissful promises of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Glen was a retiree from Reliable Ruskin Company where he faithfully worked for 40 years. He was a decon of Bethlehem Baptist Church Bonifay, FL. His hobbies included taking his 1953 red Ford F150 pickup to car shows around the Wiregrass area, as well as growing and sharing delicious vegetables which helped to make him a beloved member of his community. His love for family and generous spirit were evident to all who knew him. Glen leaves behind a devoted wife, Beverly (Berry), of a 49 year marriage; son Charlie (Creasie), and their three children Joey, Mari, and Colt; daughter, Holly and her husband Mark Woodham, and their daughter Lillie Kate; sisters Janice (Charles) Miller, and Jo (Jerry) Hendrix brother Mickey (Lottie) Bottoms; brothers-in-law Wyman (Marilyn)Berry, and Jim Berry. A host of nieces, nephews, in laws and cousins, fellow church members, and many friends who will dearly miss this kind, wonderful man. Services will be held Saturday morning August 8, 2020 at Bottoms Garden Chapel in Geneva, AL. Visitation from 8:30am til 10am. Funeral services will immediately follow. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Home Freewill Baptist Church cemetery in Thurston. In leu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in Memory of Glen to establish a scholarship fund to any student pursuing a technical degree. Donations can be sent to the Samson Banking Company 105 N Commerce St, Geneva AL 36340.
