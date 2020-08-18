Bowden, M Lamar "Doc"

M Lamar "Doc" Bowden, born in Troy, AL. A former resident of Dothan, AL, and of Yorba Linda, CA. Most recently lived near his son in Boise, ID. Doc passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1928, to Coley C Bowden, MD, and Willie Flowers Bowden of Troy, AL. Doc attended high school there and spent his college years at The University of Georgia. Doc was a minor league baseball player with the Dothan Browns and went on to play for numerous other teams. The highlight of his baseball career was hitting 26 home runs in 1954. After baseball, he had a successful career as a corrosion control engineer. Doc was married to Nona Elizabeth "Betty" Wright of Dothan, AL for over 60 years. Both enjoyed playing golf together and raising their 2 sons. Doc was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a brother Stanley Bowden. He is survived by his 2 sons, Steven Wesley (Julie) Bowden and G Mark (Nancy) Bowden. 3 Grandsons and 2 Great Grandchildren. Brother-in-law Henry Wesley (Afrey) Wright and several nieces & nephews. We love you Dad and you'll be forever in our hearts. The Neptune Society of Boise, ID is handling the arrangements. Doc will be laid to rest with his parents in Troy, AL by his family at a later date. Neptune Society
