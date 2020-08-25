Bradburn, James

James Bradburn, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was 93 years old. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Woody Farrington officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2-3 pm. Mr. Bradburn will be laid to rest at 1 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Cahaba Heights Baptist Church Cemetery in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Mr. Bradburn was born on August 5, 1927 in Birmingham, Alabama and lived there the early years of his life. He enjoyed sports and played minor league baseball in Mooresville, NC. Mr. Bradburn worked as a Fireman with the Mountain Brook Fire Department for over 36 years until he retired in 1989. He moved to Dothan in 2000. Mr. Bradburn was a loving caring husband, father, and grandfather and truly had a servant's heart. He was humble and hard working and always willing to help anyone in need. Mr. Bradburn was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Birmingham and of Calvary Baptist Church in Dothan. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Lisa Bradburn; his grandchildren, Allan (Julie) Bradburn and Lee (Kaysie) Bradburn; his great grandchildren, Jude, Jonah, and Willa; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
