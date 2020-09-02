Brannon, Donny

 Skip to main content
Donny Brannon, a resident of Dothan, died Monday morning, August 31, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. He was 56. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Judy Dyson and Reverend Bobby Dyson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Thursday at the mortuary. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

