Brannon, Donny

Donny Brannon, a resident of Dothan, died Monday morning, August 31, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. He was 56. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Judy Dyson and Reverend Bobby Dyson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Thursday at the mortuary. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.