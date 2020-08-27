Brogden, Sarah Hutto

Mrs. Sara Hutto Brogden, a resident of the Chalkhead Community, near Ozark, died Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. She was 78. Private family funeral services will be held in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Woodham officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted. Mrs. Brogden, daughter of the late Clyde York and Leona Spurlock York, was a native of Pinckard. She moved to the Chalkhead Community near Ozark in the early 1960's. Mrs. Brogden was retired from First South Farm Credit in Ozark as an administrative assistant. She was a member of Chalkhead Baptist Church. Mrs. Brogden was preceded in death by her husbands, Rex Hutto and Robert Earl Brogden; brother, James York. Survivors include her daughter, Kristi Brauer, Ozark; her son, Alan Hutto, Dothan; three brothers, Alton York (Christine), Headland; Royce York (Michelle), Pinckard and Kenneth York (Shirley), New Brockton; two grandchildren, Claire and Coleman Brauer. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
