Brown, Mrs. Carol

Mrs. Carol Brown A.K.A "Mama Carol" was born November 1, 1924. She departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ward Wilson Memory Hill Cemetery at 1:00 PM with Dr. James Brown Officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Unity Funeral Home.
