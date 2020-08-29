Bruner, Daniel Winston

Daniel Winston Bruner, a resident of the Ewell Community, near Ozark, died Thursday evening, August 27, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. He was 66. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with his brother, Rev. Byron Bruner, Reverend Ralph Flowers, and Reverend Floyd Ingram officiating. Burial will follow in Carroll Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted. Mr. Bruner, son of the late Byron Odell Bruner and Mattie Earl Leatherwood Bruner, was a native and lifelong resident of Ozark. He was formerly employed by Cherokee IGA in Dothan as the Meat Market Manager for over thirty years. Mr. Bruner was a member of the Stonebridge Church of God. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed all the family gatherings. Mr. Bruner was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Bruner and a brother, Jerry Bruner. Surviving relatives include his wife, Kelly Jarvis Bruner; his daughter, Tracey Chamberlin (Tony), all of Ozark; his son, Wesley Bruner (Rachel), Cottonwood; three sisters, Judy Robison, Ozark, Jeanette Bell (Aaron), Ariton, and Cathy Flowers (Ralph), Pensacola, FL; four brothers, Byron Bruner (Mary), Gary Bruner, Larry Bruner, all of Ozark, and Randy Bruner (Vicki), Dothan; three grandchildren, Vivian Chamberlin, Levi Bruner, and Lauren Dodson. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
