Brunson, Ruth McClure

Mrs. Ruth McClure Brunson, a resident of Ozark, died late Monday evening, August 3, 2020 at her home. She was 84. Private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Westview Memorial Cemetery with Reverend John D. Reese, III officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, 1314 Westgate Pkwy., Suite 2, Dothan, Alabama 36303. Mrs. Brunson, daughter of the late John F. McClure and Esterlee Mays, was a native of Tupelo, MS. She moved to Ozark at an early age where she graduated high school. Mrs. Brunson was retired from Golden Peanut Company in Ozark as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Ozark Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Brunson was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Bullard and a brother, Billy McClure. Surviving relatives include her husband of sixty-three years, Wes Brunson; a son, Steve Brunson (Tammy), Mexico Beach, FL; two daughters, Melissa Brunson Thornton (Dr. Edward M. Parker) and Julie Brunson Tidwell (Alan), all of Ozark;; a sister, Rene Goeringer, Stillwater, OK; grandchildren, Emilee Long (Ryan), Jadyn Thornton, Ben Tidwell, Madison Tidwell, and Danielle Brunson; two great-grandchildren, McKinley and Christa Long; several nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest book at www.fuquabankston.com
