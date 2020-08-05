You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brunson, Ruth McClure
0 entries

Brunson, Ruth McClure

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mrs. Ruth McClure Brunson, a resident of Ozark, died late Monday evening, August 3, 2020 at her home. She was 84. Private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Westview Memorial Cemetery with Reverend John D. Reese, III officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, 1314 Westgate Pkwy., Suite 2, Dothan, Alabama 36303. Mrs. Brunson, daughter of the late John F. McClure and Esterlee Mays, was a native of Tupelo, MS. She moved to Ozark at an early age where she graduated high school. Mrs. Brunson was retired from Golden Peanut Company in Ozark as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Ozark Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Brunson was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Bullard and a brother, Billy McClure. Surviving relatives include her husband of sixty-three years, Wes Brunson; a son, Steve Brunson (Tammy), Mexico Beach, FL; two daughters, Melissa Brunson Thornton (Dr. Edward M. Parker) and Julie Brunson Tidwell (Alan), all of Ozark;; a sister, Rene Goeringer, Stillwater, OK; grandchildren, Emilee Long (Ryan), Jadyn Thornton, Ben Tidwell, Madison Tidwell, and Danielle Brunson; two great-grandchildren, McKinley and Christa Long; several nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest book at www.fuquabankston.com

Brunson, Ruth McClure

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News